Abstract

An effective public transport network is helpful to improve the quality of public transport service and save travel time of travelers. As an important part of urban transportation, the continuous optimization of bus network is necessary to improve the service level of bus transit. Aiming to evaluate the rationality and feasibility of bus optimization scheme, the paper discussed the factors about the bus service supply and demand, including the bus operation, passenger flow and service level. Firstly, based on multi-source data including bus smart card transaction data, bus location data and static attribute data of bus network, the evaluation indicator system of bus routes optimization effect is proposed. Secondly, a comprehensive evaluation model of bus route optimization is established by applying the analytic hierarchy process (AHP). This paper systematically analyzes the various levels bus optimization scheme including bus route level, station level, bus scheduling scheme, and constructs an evaluation model covering the single bus route optimization and multi-routes combination optimization. The quantitative grading evaluation method of bus routes optimization proposed in this paper can scientifically classify the performance of bus route optimization and provide valuable reference for the decision-making of bus route adjustment. Eventually, this study also selects Beijing bus routes optimization scheme for empirical analysis.

