Abstract

This article analyzes the urban form and socioeconomic determinants of commute time at the individual trip level in México City. Average commute times were mapped and regression models were applied for four groups of workers according to transportation mode and educational attainment: Car-College, Car-Non College, Transit-College, and Transit-Non College. The most evident pattern of lower commute times in the inner city corresponded to college workers using transit. Regression results showed a complex interplay between socioeconomic variables, the urban form, and commute time. Overall, for car commuters there was limited and weak evidence of differential commutes among socioeconomic classes. However, for transit users, there was a trend of longer commutes for lower socioeconomic categories. Other socioeconomic factors associated with lower commute times were female, spouse, less educational attainment, the young, and the elderly. Important urban form determinants were the jobs-housing ratio at the destination associated with increased travel times and mixed-land use at the origin associated with a decrease in travel times.

