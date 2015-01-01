|
Citation
|
Politis I, Georgiadis G, Papadopoulos E, Fyrogenis I, Nikolaidou A, Kopsacheilis A, Sdoukopoulos A, Verani E. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 10: e100345.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this paper, we investigate the travel behavior changes in Thessaloniki, Greece aiming to understand them and explore the factors that affect them under the COVID-19 mobility restriction measures. Socioeconomic and mobility data from two questionnaire surveys, one year before and during the COVID-19 lockdown of April 2020 (with 1462 and 196 responses respectively), were compared by utilizing a wide variety of inductive statistical tests. Ordinary Least-Squares regression models and Cox proportional hazards duration models were employed to explore any concurrent socioeconomic effect on travel behavior patterns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mobility restriction; Mode choice; Pandemic; Sustainable transport policy; Trip duration; Trip frequency