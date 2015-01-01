Abstract

In this paper we examine social and economic trends in California's transit-friendly neighborhoods since 2000. In particular, we explore the relationship between high-propensity transit users - who we define here as members of households classified as poor, immigrant, African-American, and without private vehicles - and high-transit-propensity places - which are neighborhoods that regularly host high levels of transit service or use. As housing costs have increased dramatically in California and neighborhoods change, many planners and transit advocates reasonably worry that in transit-friendly neighborhooods, lower-propensey transit users may replace residents who tend to ride transit frequently. Such changes in residential patterns could help to explain sharp transit ridership declines in California in the 2010s ahead of much sharper pandemic-related ridership losses in 2020. Indeed, we find that California's most transit-friendly neighborhoods have changedin ways that do not bode well for transit use. The state's shares of poor, immigrant, African American, and zero-vehicle households have all declined modestly to substantially since 2000. Collectively, these trends point to changes in California's most transit-friendly neighborhoods that are not very, well, transit-friendly.

Language: en