Rehman A, Jamil F. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 10: e100357.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
A deep understanding of housing and travel demands and respective costs based on residential location choice is the most important decision that reflects the behaviour of a household. This article aims to analyze how travel and housing demand and associated costs are affected by urban residential location Choice. Using the Residential location choice theory, which assumes that household's demand for travel and housing is derived by their location choice. While choosing a location the monetary calculus of rent and commuting cost also play an important role in deciding to choose where to live, as there is a trade-off between rent and commuting cost in the monocentric city model.
Commuting cost; House rent; Housing demand; Residential location choice; Travel demand