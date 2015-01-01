SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

de Winter J, Stanton N, Eisma YB. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 10: e100370.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2021.100370

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The last decade has seen a surge of driving simulator research on automation-to-manual take-overs. In this commentary, we argue that most research within the take-over paradigm bears little resemblance to real automated driving. Furthermore, we claim that results within this paradigm could already be known based on published research from the previous century. It is concluded that take-over studies have characteristics of a self-sustaining convenience. We end with recommendations for out-of-the-box take-over research that may contribute to the development of safer automated vehicles.


Language: en

Keywords

Automated driving; Brake response time; Operational design domain; Take-over

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print