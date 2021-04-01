|
Citation
|
Useche SA, Philippot P, Ampe T, Llamazares J, de Geus B. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 80: 260-274.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: During the last few years, the use of behavioral questionnaires for assessing risky behaviors of road users different from motor-vehicle drivers has grown considerably in applied research for road safety. In this regard, recent tools such as the Cycling Behavior Questionnaire (CBQ) are gaining ground, being adapted and tested in further languages, thus getting useful to address the case of countries whose language is different to the English and Spanish. Therefore, and in order to extend the use of the CBQ, this study aimed (i) to develop the validation of the CBQ to the French and Dutch languages, in order to cover the population of Belgian cyclists and (potentially) other countries speaking these languages, as well as (ii) to explore demographic and cycling-related differences in cycling behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioral questionnaires; CBQ; Cycling behavior questionnaire; Cycling safety; Cyclists; Road risky behavior