Abstract

Inspired by developments in urban planning, the concept of "shared space" has recently emerged as a way of creating a better public realm by facilitating pedestrian movement and lowering vehicle traffic volumes and speeds. Previous research looked at how the behaviour and perceptions of pedestrians, vehicle drivers and pedal cyclists, vary with the introduction of elements of shared space. The aim of this study is to extend this analysis to Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW) riders, who are a road user group that is often overlooked. The study consists of two parts. The first one conducts a video observation analysis of the behaviour of PTW riders before and after the redevelopment of the Exhibition Road site in London's South Kensington area to a layout with shared space elements, and looks at changes in key variables, such as flow and speed. The second part, then, provides an insight into the perceptions of PTW riders through a generic stated-preference survey investigating their "willingness to share space" with vehicles and pedestrians. The results show that PTW riders appear to treat shared space features more like motorised users rather than non-motorised ones. Indeed, lower PTW flows and speeds and fewer overtaking manoeuvres are recorded on Exhibition Road post-redevelopment, while lower willingness to share is expressed when large numbers of pedestrians and static obstacles (such as trees, seating and fountains) are present. On the other hand, PTW riders are more positive towards shared space elements if the design provides ample space and a smooth pavement surface.

