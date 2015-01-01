SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Williams DJ. Forensic Sci. (Basel) 2021; 1(1): 16-24.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/forensicsci1010004

unavailable

Prevalence rates of multiple homicide are statistically rare and vary across nations, yet such cases create substantial suffering for victims and can generate widespread fear among the general population. Despite extreme rarity, it remains important for forensic experts and professionals to be prepared when extremely violent events occur. This review summarizes contemporary behavioral science of serial and mass murder, then highlights the application of recent leisure research to add new motivational and behavioral insights. Research on the application of leisure science to homicide research is in its infancy, yet in conjunction with other related behavioral science disciplines, appears to hold promise in understanding, and perhaps helping to prevent, future violence.


forensic behavioral science; leisure; mass murder; multiple homicide; serial murder

