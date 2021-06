Abstract

PURPOSE: Drawing on research in crime and media studies, this research examines media images and stereotypes of criminals within the popular television crime drama series Bones.



METHODology/approach: All 24 episodes of Season 9 were examined. Through a content analysis offender gender, race, age, offense type, and motive were examined.



FINDINGS: This research revealed that most of the images do not reflect the reality of crime and criminals. Gendered and racialized images were revealed. While male minorities' victimization was more accurately portrayed, White females were cast in the stereotype as the emotional offender and minority females' criminality was portrayed as similar to male criminals.

