Armstrong MA, Mercier O, Stinchcombe A, Yamin S, Knoefel F, Gagnon S. Safety (Basel) 2021; 7(2): e45.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/safety7020045

Cognitive decline resulting from Dementia of Alzheimer's Type (DAT) can lead to reduced ability to perform complex daily tasks required for independent living, including driving an automobile. This study explores the ability of untrained observers to classify driving safety using short video clips of simulated driving through intersections; it also examined whether untrained observers could predict whether the driver was cognitively healthy or cognitively impaired. Participants (n = 54) were shown a series of 30 video clips arranged in an online survey and asked to answer questions following each clip regarding the safety of the maneuver and the cognitive status of the driver.

RESULTS showed that participants' subjectively rated DAT drivers as significantly less safe in comparison to control drivers, F (1, 52) = 228.44, p < 0.001. Participant's classification of DAT drivers and controls was also significantly higher than chance (i.e., >50% correct).

FINDINGS provide preliminary support for the development of a clinical decision-making aid using video replay of driving simulator performance in fitness-to-drive assessments for individuals with cognitive impairment.


assessment; clinical decision-making aid; cognitive impairment; Dementia of Alzheimer’s Type; driving simulator

