Abstract

Research suggests that novice drivers are most susceptible to errors when detecting and responding to hazards. If this were true, then hazard training should be effective in improving novice drivers' performance. However, there is limited evidence to support this effectiveness. Much of this research has overlooked a fundamental aspect of psychological research: theory. Although four theoretical frameworks were developed to explain this process, none have been validated. We proposed a theoretical framework to more accurately explain drivers' behavior when interacting with hazardous situations. This framework is novel in that it leverages support from visual attention and driving behavior research. Hazard-related constructs are defined and suitable metrics to evaluate the stages in hazard processing are suggested. Additionally, individual differences which affect hazard-related skills are also discussed. This new theoretical framework may explain why the conflicts in current hazard-related research fail to provide evidence that training such behaviors reduces crash risk. Future research is necessary to empirically test this framework.

