Abstract

Children who have offended (CWHO) are at risk of persistent criminality and causing significant social and economic harm. However, despite convincing evidence demonstrating that early onset offending is associated with more frequent and persistent offending, understanding how to best identify children at risk of (re)offending is limited, and consistent application of evidence-based interventions specifically targeting this group is lacking. Relative to youth offending, child offending has largely been neglected in child welfare and crime prevention research, policy, and practice. This article outlines recent trends in international child and youth offending and reviews current youth justice issues. It then summarizes research on the characteristics, trajectories, and potential consequences of child offending. Some of the shortcomings in current child welfare and crime prevention policy and practice in effectively addressing the needs of CWHO are highlighted. Overall, this article calls for a spotlight on child offending in research, policy, and clinical practice. Increased attention to CWHO and those at risk of offending is urgently needed for developing more effective identification and intervention strategies, ensuring more positive outcomes for children, families, and communities, and reducing criminal justice costs if we are truly going to address burgeoning prison populations across the globe. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en