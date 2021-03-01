|
Citation
Christensen RE, Ottosen CI, Sonne A, Noernberg B, Juul AH, Steinmetz J, Rasmussen LS. Air Med. J. 2021; 40(4): 269-273.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The time until treatment is a crucial factor for the outcome after medical emergencies. One way of reducing transportation time is the use of helicopter-based emergency medical services, but poor weather conditions, commitment to another mission, or technical problems may limit the availability. In these cases, military search and rescue (SAR) helicopters can be used. The aim of this study was to investigate the role of SAR helicopters in the civilian emergency medical system.
