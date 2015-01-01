Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to assess the incidence and the risk factors for secondary wound infections associated to high-energy ammunition injuries (HEAI) in the cohort of civilian casualties from the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.



METHODS: This retrospective multi-centric study included casualties presenting at least one HEAI who underwent surgery during the first 48 hours following hospital admission. HEAI associated infection was defined as a wound infection occurring within the initial 30 days following trauma. Risk factors were assessed using univariate and multivariate analysis.



RESULTS: Among the 200 included victims, the rate of infected wounds was 11.5%. The median time between admission and the surgical revision for secondary wound infection was 11 days [9-20]. No patient died from an infectious cause. Infections were poly-microbial in 44 % of the cases. The major risk factors for secondary wound infection were ISS (p < 0.001), SAPS II (p < 0.001), MGAP (p < 0.001), haemorrhagic shock (p = 0.003), use of vasopressors (p < 0.001), blood transfusion (p < 0.001), abdominal penetrating trauma (p = 0.003), open fracture (p = 0.01), vascular injury (p = 0.001), duration of surgery (p = 0.009), presence of surgical material (p = 0.01). In the multivariate analysis, the SAPS II score (OR 1.07 [1.014-1.182], p = 0.019) and the duration of surgery (OR 1.005 [1.000-1.012], p = 0.041) were the only risk factors identified.



CONCLUSION: We report an 11.5% rate of secondary wound infection following high-energy ammunition injuries. Risk factors were an immediately severe condition and a prolonged surgery.

