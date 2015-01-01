Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether an association exists between fear of pain and recovery time from sports-related concussion in a pediatric population.



DESIGN: Prospective observational study. SETTING: Primary outpatient sports medicine clinic of a large pediatric hospital. PATIENTS: One hundred twenty-eight pediatric patients aged 8 to 18 years who presented to clinic with a primary diagnosis of concussion from September 2018 to March 2020. Inclusion criteria included presentation within 2 weeks of injury and symptomatic on initial visit. Patients who sustained a concussion because of motor vehicle collisions or assault were excluded. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: There was no intervention. Study participants who met inclusion criteria were administered the Fear of Pain Questionnaire (FOPQ) at their initial visit. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Time to clinical recovery was the main outcome measure and was determined by the fellowship-trained sports medicine physician based on resolution of concussion symptoms, resumption of normal physical and cognitive daily activities, no use of accommodations or medications, and normalization of physical exam.



RESULTS: There was a significant difference in FOPQ scores for those with prolonged recovery (M = 33.12, SD = 18.36) compared with those recovering in fewer than 28 days (M = 26.16, SD = 18.44; t [126] = -2.18, P = 0.036).



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with the adult literature, we found that pediatric patients are more likely to have a prolonged recovery from concussion when they have higher fear of pain.

