Abstract

AIM: The concept of severe and complex youth depression has evolved from clinical experience. Here we conducted a file audit study to evaluate supporting data for the construct.



METHODS: A retrospective file audit was undertaken with 84 consecutively discharged patients over 6-months from Orygen's Youth Mood Clinic (YMC; 50% female).



RESULTS: Over a third (36.9%) were disengaged from vocation and education, with exposure to traumatic events common (84.5%). Almost all patients (91.7%) reported past 2-week suicidal ideation at clinic entry. Hospital emergency departments were the most frequent referral source (31.0%). Most (72.6%) had received previous mental health treatment. Multimorbidity was frequently observed. The presence of a substance use disorder, or ≥ 3 comorbidities were both associated with a greater likelihood of prior suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: These data highlight the clinical needs associated with severe and complex depression.



FINDINGS have implications for youth experiencing mood disorders attending tertiary and community mental health settings.

Language: en