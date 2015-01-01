SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bassetti CLA, Kallweit U, Vignatelli L, Plazzi G, Lecendreux M, Baldin E, Dolenc-Groselj L, Jennum P, Khatami R, Manconi M, Mayer G, Partinen M, Pollmächer T, Reading P, Santamaria J, Sonka K, Dauvilliers Y, Lammers GJ. Eur. J. Neurol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Federation of Neurological Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ene.14888

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Narcolepsy is an uncommon hypothalamic disorder of presumed autoimmune origin that usually requires lifelong treatment. This paper aims to provide evidence-based guidelines for the management of narcolepsy in both adults and children.

METHODS: The European Academy of Neurology (EAN), European Sleep Research Society (ESRS) and European Narcolepsy Network (EU-NN) nominated a task force of 18 narcolepsy specialists. According to the EAN recommendations, 10 relevant clinical questions were formulated in PICO format. Following a systematic review of the literature (performed in Fall 2018 and updated in July 2020) recommendations were developed according to the GRADE approach.

RESULTS: A total of 10,247 references were evaluated, 308 studies were assessed and 155 finally included. The main recommendations can be summarized as follows: (i) excessive daytime sleepiness in adults-scheduled naps, modafinil, pitolisant, sodium oxybate (SXB), solriamfetol (all strong), methylphenidate, amphetamine derivates (both weak); (ii) cataplexy in adults-SXB, venlafaxine, clomipramine (all strong) and pitolisant (weak); (iii) excessive daytime sleepiness in children-scheduled naps, SXB (both strong), modafinil, methylphenidate, pitolisant, amphetamine derivates (all weak); (iv) cataplexy in children-SXB (strong), antidepressants (weak). Treatment choices should be tailored to each patient's symptoms, comorbidities, tolerance and risk of potential drug interactions.

CONCLUSION: The management of narcolepsy involves non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches with an increasing number of symptomatic treatment options for adults and children that have been studied in some detail.


Language: en

Keywords

management; cataplexy; European; guideline; narcolepsy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print