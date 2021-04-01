SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Harden SR, Runkle JD, Weiser J, Green S, Sugg MM. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 69(1): 140-143.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.04.035

PURPOSE: Few studies have examined grief and bereavement in the context of a pandemic, particularly among young people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

METHODS: The objective of this study is to examine spatiotemporal clustering of bereavement using data from Crisis Text Line, an SMS-based intervention with widespread usage among youth and adolescents in the United States from January 2017 to September 2020.

RESULTS: Results found significant spatial clustering of bereavement during the pandemic period in the late summer months compared with the onset of the pandemic.

CONCLUSION: Our study provides the first evidence of elevated bereavement in adolescents using a technique for rapidly identifying clusters of bereavement risk among this vulnerable subgroup.

FINDINGS can be leveraged for targeted interventions and supportive counseling in geographic hotspots.


Geographic information systems; COVID-19; Bereavement; Cluster detection; Crisis response; Help-seeking

