|
Citation
|
Campbell E, Jessee D, Whitney J, Vupputuri S, Carpenter J. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence is prevalent in the emergency department, putting patients and staff at risk for harm. An ED-specific standardized tool is needed to promote a consistent assessment process to strengthen documentation of escalating patient behaviors, give justification for de-escalating interventions, and reduce restraints. The purpose of this project was to design, implement, and evaluate feasibility of an ED-specific tool to help nurses proactively identify and intervene with patients' escalating behaviors, capture better documentation of aggressive/violent patient events, and reduce restraint usage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nurses; Emergency department; Workplace violence; Aggression in the ED; Emergent Documentation Aggression Rating Tool; Violence in the ED