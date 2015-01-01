Abstract

AIM: The purpose of this study is to investigate the relationships between turnover intention and related constructs in an abusive supervision climate.



BACKGROUND: An abusive supervision climate is a work environment that is affected by the negative attitudes of an abusive supervisor.



METHOD: The constructs are chosen in light of upper echelons theory and social learning theory. The snowball sampling method is used to reach the participants, and 230 nurses working in Turkish hospitals participated in this survey. Pearson's correlation analysis and multiple and hierarchical linear regression analyses are carried out.



RESULTS: The results suggested that abusive supervision, workplace incivility, and workplace bullying have a positive effect on turnover intention as hypothesized. Abusive supervision has a significant and positive effect on workplace incivility and workplace bullying. The partial mediating effects of workplace bullying, workplace incivility, and workplace ostracism on the relationship between abusive supervision and turnover intention are also confirmed.



CONCLUSION: The significant relationships and the nonsignificant relationship provided evidence for an abusive supervision climate. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Top managers of the healthcare facilities should attempt to determine the abusive supervisors to manage the work environment and turnover intention of nurses.

