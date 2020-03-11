Abstract

BACKGROUND: Background. Previous studies on the impact of COVID-19 indicate an increased risk for child maltreatment during the lockdown, although data on the scope of this problem are still scarce.



OBJECTIVE: Objectives. We examined internet searches indicative of abusive parental behaviors before and after the WHO declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic (March 11th 2020) and lockdown measures followed in many countries across the world.



METHODS: Methods. Using Google Trends, we inferred search trends between December 28th 2018 and December 27th 2020 for queries consisting of "mother", "father" or "parents" combined with each of the 11 maltreatment-related verbs used in the Conflict Tactics Scale Parent-Child version. Raw search counts from the Google Trends data were estimated using Comscore.



RESULTS: Results. Of all 33 search terms, 28 terms showed increases in counts after the lockdown.



CONCLUSIONS: Conclusions. These findings indicate a strong increase in internet searches relating to occurrence, causes or consequences of emotional and physical maltreatment since the lockdown and call for the use of maltreatment-related queries to direct parents or children to online information and support.

Language: en