Griffin E. Lancet Reg Health West Pac 2020; 3: e100034.
(Copyright © 2020)
34173602
Those who present to hospital following self-harm are one of the groups at greatest risk for suicide, with 1.6% dying by suicide within 12 months. In addition, a significant proportion will present with a further act of self-harm. In The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific, Yi Chai and colleagues present comprehensive data on predictors and patterns of repeat attendance to hospital with self-harm in Hong Kong, over a period of 15 years. Based on a cohort of 99,116 individuals - accounting for 127,801 hospital presentations - the reported 12-month risk of repetition after a self-harm presentation was 14.25% (95% CI: 14.04-14.46%). Male gender, older age, social welfare for payment, self-injury as a method, psychiatric admission and presence of depression, personality disorder or substance misuse all elevated risk of repetition. However the strongest predictor of subsequent repetition was self-harm history, with a five-fold risk for those with four or more previous attendances (HR: 4.81, 95% CI: 4.46-5.18). The study uses a rigorous methodology, linking multiple sources of health data and examining recurrent self-harm presentations over a long follow-up period. Record linkage allowed for a wide range of predictors to be examined, a limitation of many studies on this topic. Some findings may be specific to Hong Kong, including increasing rates of repetition over time. The negative association between self-harm repetition and alcohol misuse may also reflect general population trends.
Language: en
Self-harm; Hospital-presenting; Interventions; Repetition