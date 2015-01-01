Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Predictors of deaths of despair, including substance use disorder, psychological distress, and suicidality, are known to be elevated among young adults and recent military veterans. Limited information is available to distinguish age effects from service-era effects. We assessed these effects on indicators of potential for deaths of despair in a large national sample of U.S. adults aged ≥19 years.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was a retrospective, cross-sectional analysis of publicly available data for 2015-2019 from 201,846 respondents to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), which measures psychological symptoms and substance use behaviors using standardized scales and diagnostic definitions. Indicators of potential for a death of despair included liver cirrhosis, past-year serious suicidal ideation, serious psychological distress per the Kessler-6 scale, and active substance use disorder (e.g., binge drinking on ≥5 occasions in the past month, nonmedical use of prescribed controlled substances, and illicit drug use). Bivariate, age-stratified bivariate, and multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed using statistical software and tests appropriate for the NSDUH complex sampling design. Covariates included demographic characteristics, chronic conditions, and religious service attendance.



RESULTS: Indicators were strongly and consistently age-associated, with ≥1 indicator experienced by 45.5% of respondents aged 19-25 years and 10.7% of those aged ≥65 years (P <.01). After age stratification, service-era effects were modest and occurred only among adults aged ≥35 years. The largest service-associated increase was among adults aged 35-49 years; service beginning or after 1975 was associated (P < .01), with increased prevalence of ≥1 indicator (30.2%-34.2% for veterans and 25.2% for nonveterans) or ≥2 indicators (6.4%-8.2% for veterans and 5.4% for nonveterans). Covariate-adjusted results were similar, with adjusted probabilities of ≥1 indicator declining steadily with increasing age: among those 19-34 years, 39.9% of nonveterans and 42.2% of Persian Gulf/Afghanistan veterans; among those aged ≥65 years, 10.3% of nonveterans, 9.2% of World War II/Korea veterans, and 14.4% of Vietnam veterans.



CONCLUSIONS: After accounting for age, military service-era effects on potential for a death of despair were modest but discernible. Because underlying causes of deaths of despair may vary by service era (e.g., hostility to Vietnam service experienced by older adults versus environmental exposures in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan), providers treating veterans of different ages should be sensitive to era-related effects.



FINDINGS suggest the importance of querying for symptoms of mental distress and actively engaging affected individuals, veteran or nonveteran, in appropriate treatment to prevent deaths of despair.

Language: en