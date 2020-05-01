CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Lowe SR, Raker EJ, Zacher ML. One Earth 2020; 2(6): 497-499.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020)
DOI
PMID
34173518
Abstract
Exposure to disasters has a range of adverse mental-health consequences. This Commentary argues that to understand variation in post-disaster mental health, we must look beyond the disaster itself to other sources of vulnerability throughout the life course, as well as the developmental stage at which the disaster was experienced.
Language: en