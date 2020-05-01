SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lowe SR, Raker EJ, Zacher ML. One Earth 2020; 2(6): 497-499.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1016/j.oneear.2020.05.022

34173518

Exposure to disasters has a range of adverse mental-health consequences. This Commentary argues that to understand variation in post-disaster mental health, we must look beyond the disaster itself to other sources of vulnerability throughout the life course, as well as the developmental stage at which the disaster was experienced.


Language: en
