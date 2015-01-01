Abstract

Natural disasters, such as flooding, can cause severe social, environmental, and economic damage to a community. Transportation infrastructure plays an essential role in flood response and recovery efforts. However, flooding may disturb road functionality and generate direct and indirect adverse impacts, including the loss of access to essential services. This paper presents a comprehensive analysis of flood impacts on road network topology and accessibility to amenities for major communities in the State of Iowa using graph-theoretic methods, including single-source shortest path analyses. We assessed the disruption of transportation networks on the accessibility to critical amenities (e.g., hospitals) under 100 and 500-year flood scenarios. Our analysis methodology leads toward the development of an integrated real-time decision support system that will allow decision-makers to explore "what if" flood scenarios to identify vulnerable areas and population in their authority. These analyses could promote possible improvements (e.g., temporary relocation of critical services) to mitigate the consequences of road system failure during flooding. Due to varying environmental conditions at specific locations and effects on road topology under flood events, the results show differential impacts in edge and node losses as well as access to critical services.



RESULTS indicate that floods can lead to edge losses of up to 18%, and not only large cities but also some small cities can experience significant vulnerability to flooding. Some new or reconstructed bridges have failed to operate during analyzed flood events. During the 100 and 500-year flood return periods, the total number of inaccessible bridges within the selected cities is 184 and 294, respectively. Our work found that the shortest path length to the closest critical amenity under baseline condition can flip to the second or higher-orders during flooding. Many critical amenities have been found at risk of flooding in the studied cities.

