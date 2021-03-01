Abstract

At the end of 2020, the European Resuscitation Council published its draft guidelines on cardiac arrest management. Cardiac arrest in special circumstances can be challenging for clinicians who are not accustomed to dealing with these uncommon clinical situations. We present a case of cardiac arrest as a result of aconite poisoning.



A 67-y-old male with no known allergies and no relevant medical history was walking in the forest. Two hours later, once at home, he experienced rapid onset of diarrhea and vomiting, perioral numbness, diaphoresis, and progressive decrease in level of consciousness. When first responders arrived, he reported accidental ingestion of a plant he found in the forest. Given this information, the initial differential diagnosis included an allergic reaction or plant-based intoxication. He was transferred by ambulance to the closest hospital and...

