Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine reference values for the Headache Impact Test-6 (HIT-6) in a young, physically active cohort and to examine the influence of sex, concussion history, headache history, and competitive sport level on HIT-6 scores.



DESIGN: Cross-Sectional. SETTING: United States Service Academy. PARTICIPANTS: United States Service Academy cadets completed a HIT-6 questionnaire as part of their annual concussion baseline assessment. Cadets with a recent concussion were excluded from baseline testing. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Reference values were calculated and stratified by sex, concussion history, headache history, and competitive sport level. Mann-Whitney U and Kruskal-Wallis tests were used to examine the impact of sex, concussion history, headache history, and competitive sport level on HIT-6 scores (p<0.05).



RESULTS: Of the 3599 cadets baselined, 2,687 cadets (23% female) agreed to participate in the study and completed the HIT-6. Females reported significantly worse HIT-6 scores compared to males both with (p<0.001) and without (p<0.001) a concussion history. In both sexes, participants with a headache history reported worse scores than those with no headache/concussion history and a concussion history (all p's<0.005). Females who participated in intramural athletics reported worse HIT-6 scores at baseline than female intercollegiate athletes (p=0.003).



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to stratify HIT-6 data by sex, concussion history, headache history, and sport level in a collegiate population at risk for concussions. Sex and headache history appear to influence HIT-6 scores and should be given special consideration when interpreting health-related quality of life deficits due to headache.

Language: en