Flannery E, Halcomb E, Peters K, Murphy G, Ramjan LM. Aust. Crit. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Severe burn injury is a traumatic experience for both patients and their significant others. Although research has focused on the experience of people with burn injury, there is a paucity of research focusing on the experiences of the significant other. Significant others are frequently expected to advocate and make decisions on behalf of the patient, which may have an impact on their psychological wellbeing. An understanding of the experiences of significant others will inform strategies to better support their needs.
Trauma; Family; Intensive care unit; Severe burn injury; Significant other