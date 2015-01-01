Abstract

BACKGROUND: Compared to students at four-year residential colleges, Community College Students (CCS) are at greater risk for binge drinking and alcohol related risks, however few interventions have been developed specifically for the needs of CCS.



METHODS AND DESIGN: This study design tests the efficacy of a smartphone app (CARES) compared to an existing online alcohol education (AE) program. CCS (n = 250) will be recruited using a nationwide social media campaign and randomly assigned to either arm, stratified by sex and age (over/under 21). Eligibility screening, consent and assessments are conducted online and both interventions are accessible by smartphone. Assessments will be conducted at baseline, 4- and 8- weeks, end of treatment (12-weeks) and at 6-month follow-up. The primary outcomes are heavy episodic drinking (past 2 weeks), and alcohol related problems Confidence in refusing alcohol, use of protective behavioral strategies and expectations regarding alcohol use. Demographics including age, sex, race/ethnicity, marital and parental status and employment will be analyzed as potential covariates.



DISCUSSION: Community colleges serve approximately half of all US college students but frequently lack the resources to implement full-service alcohol prevention and education programs. The specific needs of CCS also differ from those of residential college students for whom most alcohol prevention programs have been developed. If proven efficacious, the CARES intervention may offer a scalable, easily disseminable program designed for the needs of community colleges and their students. ClinicalTrials.gov Registration: NCT03927482.

