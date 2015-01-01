|
Citation
Shi J, Du X, Cavagnaro MJ, Li N. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: 687796.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
34177789
Abstract
BACKGROUND: For measuring their impact in scientific research, the citation count of the publications is used in the bibliometric analysis, though still in the bibliometric analysis, there is no comprehensive summary of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) research. This article intends to provide the physicians and the neuroscientists with a reference guide to assess the most influential publications written on this subject through a macroscopic view of the research activities on mTBI.
Keywords
visualization; mild traumatic brain injury; neurotrauma; bibliometric analysis; top-cited publications