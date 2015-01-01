Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents presenting in a child and adolescent psychiatric emergency service show various psychiatric disturbances, most commonly suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). It was postulated that especially disturbed emotion regulation contributes to self-injurious behavior of young people. This study aims to investigate the relevance of emotional reactivity (ER), as part of emotion regulation, during an acute crisis, how it relates to self-injurious behavior reinforcement and how a family as well as peers' history of self-injurious behavior are associated with self-injurious behavior of presenting adolescents. Additionally, crisis-triggering background factors were evaluated from the perspective of patients and their caregivers.



METHODS: A consecutive sample of 86 adolescents aged 11-18 years presenting to the emergency outpatient department due to self-injurious thoughts and behavior received a pretreatment psychiatric evaluation. Among other psychometric measures and structured clinical interviews, ER was measured via the Emotion Reactivity Scale (ERS). Family-related aspects were collected both through evaluation of history and through questionnaires filled in by custodians or parents.



RESULTS: Data analysis revealed that suicidal ideation was significantly related to family history with self-injurious behavior in comparison with a family background without such a history. A significant positive correlation was apparent between the ERS sensitivity score and occurrence of NSSI within the past year. A relationship between the ERS and distinct types of reinforcement as a motivation factor for NSSI was found. Post-hoc tests revealed a significant difference between boys and girls when no positive peers' history is present with boys having lower ERS scores than girls, but no difference when both groups had friends engaging in self-injurious behavior. There was only moderate agreement between parents and their children in naming reasons for the current crisis involving NSSI.



CONCLUSION: Emotional regulation, especially ER, has an influence on patients' acute psychiatric symptomatology and when experiencing an acute crisis should be brought into focus early at psychiatric assessment. A history of self-injurious behavior taken from patient's family members and close circle of friends and agreement on reasons for the crisis should be routinely included in the exploration of a patient presenting with self-injurious behavior.

