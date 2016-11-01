Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00878.].



1. In the original article "Djelantik AAAMJ, Smid GE, Kleber RJ, Boelen PA. Symptoms of prolonged grief, post-traumatic stress, and depression after loss in a Dutch community sample: a latent class analysis. Psychiatry Res. (2017) 247:276-281." and "Lenferink LIM, van Denderen M, de Keijser J, Wessel I, Boelen PA. Prolonged grief and post-traumatic stress among relatives of missing persons and homicidally bereaved individuals: a comparative study. J Affect Disord. (2017) 209:1-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2016.11.012" were not cited in the article. The citations have now been inserted in "Introduction," "Paragraph 1" and should read:



"In response to the death of a loved one, many people experience acute emotional distress and symptoms of mental health disorders, which generally decrease over time. However, for a significant minority, these symptoms may persist and develop into psychopathology, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorders and prolonged grief disorder (PGD) [e.g., (1, 2)]."



2. In the original article "IBM Corp. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 25.0. Armonk, NY: IBM Corp (2017)." was not cited in the article. The citation has now been inserted in "Method," "Data analyses," "Paragraph 1" and should read:



"Descriptive analyses were performed and assumptions were checked using SPSS [version 25.0; (43)]."



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

Language: en