SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhu W, DeLonay A, Smith M, Carayon P, Li J. IEEE Robot Autom Lett 2021; 6(3): 5642-5649.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

34179457

Abstract

This paper introduces a transition flow model to study fall-related emergency department (ED) revisits for elderly patients with diabetes. Five diabetes classes are used to classify patients at discharge, within 7-day revisits, and between 8 and 30-day revisits. Analytical formulas to evaluate patient revisiting risks are derived. To reduce revisits, sensitivity analysis is introduced to identify the most critical, i.e., dominant, factors whose changes can lead to the largest reduction in revisits. In addition, a case study at University of Wisconsin (UW) Hospital ED is described to illustrate the applicability of the model.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; Emergency department; diabetes; elder patients; revisits; transition flow model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print