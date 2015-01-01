Abstract

It is common to believe that passengers are more adversely affected by motion sickness than drivers. However, no study has compared passengers and drivers' neural activities and drivers experiencing motion sickness (MS). Therefore, this study attempts to explore brain dynamics in motion sickness among passengers and drivers. Eighteen volunteers participated in simulating the driving winding road experiment while their subjective motion sickness levels and electroencephalogram (EEG) signals were simultaneously recorded. Independent Component Analysis (ICA) was employed to isolate MS-related independent components (ICs) from EEG. Furthermore, comodulation analysis was applied to decompose spectra of interest ICs, related to MS, to find the specific spectra-related temporally independent modulators (IMs). The results showed that passengers' alpha band (8-12 Hz) power increased in correlation with the MS level in the parietal, occipital midline and left and right motor areas, and drivers' alpha band (8-12 Hz) power showed relatively smaller increases than those in the passenger. Further, the results also indicate that the enhanced activation of alpha IMs in the passenger than the driver is due to a higher degree of motion sickness. In conclusion, compared to the driver, the passenger experience more conflicts among multimodal sensory systems and demand neuro-physiological regulation.

