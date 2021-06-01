Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This Systematic Review was conducted to evaluate the global status of the knowledge of prevention and emergency management of traumatic dental injuries among non-dental healthcare professionals (NDHCP).



METHODS: The protocol was designed as per PRISMA guidelines and registered in PROSPERO (CRD42020192381). A broad-based search using text-words and MeSH terms was performed in established databases as per a predefined strategy without any distinction of language and year of publication. Studies without details of the questionnaire, knowledge score, validity and reliability were excluded. Data extraction was performed and risk of bias assessment was done using the Joanna Briggs Institute's critical appraisal tool and a meta-analysis was performed.



RESULTS: The qualitative synthesis included 14 studies between 2009-2020 with nine of them from Asia. Majority of the studies had low risk of bias and reported poor overall level of knowledge. Less than 40% of the NDHCP had received a dental trauma first aid training in six of the 10 studies and majority of the participants (>50%) believed that dental trauma training was required in five studies. Less than 36% of the participants were adequately aware of the correct approach towards management of avulsed permanent tooth in five studies.



CONCLUSION: The knowledge of non-dental health care professionals regarding the emergency management of traumatic dental injuries was insufficient or low in the majority of studies and the knowledge about prevention was not evaluated. There was a paucity of studies from the countries of Europe and Australia, with wide variability in the study methods, categories of the participants and questionnaire characteristics.

