Citation
Day S, Bussey K, Trompeter N, Hay P, Lonergan A, Mitchison D. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Little research has investigated variables affecting the relationship between weight- or shape-related bullying (WSB) and specific forms of disordered eating in adolescence. This study aimed to examine the relationship between WSB and eating disorder behaviors in Australian adolescents, and whether this relationship was moderated by body image attitudes.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; bullying; adolescent health; body image; body weight; eating disorders; feeding and eating disorders of childhood