Qu J, Wu Y, Chen X. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X211027487

unavailable

Violent and property victimization among Chinese adolescents remains a social problem, yet studies that incorporate individual characteristics and situational/contextual factors to explain such victimization remain scarce. Drawing upon survey data collected from a large, representative sample of middle school students from two areas in Guizhou Province, China, we test Schreck's integrated model of victimization, finding that self-control has both direct and indirect influences on violent and property victimization among Chinese adolescents. Delinquent peers play the most significant intermediate role in connecting self-control and adolescent victimization.

RESULTS reconfirm the importance of both self-control and risky lifestyles/situations in shaping victimization, and identify a victimization pathway that accentuates the key linking mechanism of delinquent peers in the self-control-victimization nexus.


China; victimization; delinquency; delinquent peers; self-control; unsupervised activities

