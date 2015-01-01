|
Rahman MA, Ahmadi R, Gohari A, Eshghjoo S. Iran. J. Public Health 2021; 50(3): 630-631.
(Copyright © 2021, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
34178816
Abstract
Of all forms of environmental pollutants, traffic noise is the most dominant and underhand natu- ral pollutant. It has been well documented that traffic noise exposure contributes to hearing loss, tinnitus, heart disease, stroke, anxiety, stress, depression, learning difficulties, sleep disorders, reduced cognitive abilities and endocrine system disorders (1). Cell phones also pose a serious burden on the environment. In the last 20 yr, wide-reaching portable phone subscriptions have grown up from 12.4 million to over 5.6 billion, penetrating about 70% of the inclusive population. Its custom has also become an imperative public health problem, as there have been reports of plenty of health hazards, both mental and physical, in people of entirely age groups.
Language: en