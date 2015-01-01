Abstract

Of all forms of environmental pollutants, traffic noise is the most dominant and underhand natu- ral pollutant. It has been well documented that traffic noise exposure contributes to hearing loss, tinnitus, heart disease, stroke, anxiety, stress, depression, learning difficulties, sleep disorders, reduced cognitive abilities and endocrine system disorders (1). Cell phones also pose a serious burden on the environment. In the last 20 yr, wide-reaching portable phone subscriptions have grown up from 12.4 million to over 5.6 billion, penetrating about 70% of the inclusive population. Its custom has also become an imperative public health problem, as there have been reports of plenty of health hazards, both mental and physical, in people of entirely age groups.



Noise exposure can induce physiological and mental impairments Enduring disclosure to traffic noise has undesirable effects on reproductive system. It has also been reported that mobile phones may reduce serum male sex hormones (5); however, there are research data showing that electromagnetic field exposure due to mobile phone has no major health effects on endocrine system function (6, 7). The impact of traffic noise and mobile phone radiation as major environmental pollutants on human health is subject of study worldwide, because of the significant increase in mobile phone usage and in- creased traffic noise pollution throughout the world.



The current study was exerted to inspect the outcome of traffic noise combined with mobile phone radiation on the serum testosterone and the testicular morphology in rats. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the IAU, Hamedan branch, Hamedan, Iran.



Our study revealed that exposure of animals to traffic noise or mobile phone for 1 h/day did not significantly change but for 6 h/day resulted in significantly reduced serum testosterone level...

Language: en