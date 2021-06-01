Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Numerous life, peer, and school-related factors have been found to be associated with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents; however, most studies have not explored the possible reciprocal nature of these associations. The aim of the current study was to examine bidirectional and longitudinal associations between NSSI and several life, peer, and school-related factors (i.e., stressful life events, peer relationships, academic achievement, and attitudes towards school).



METHOD: Community-based adolescents completed questionnaires assessing the variables of interest at three time points; age 12 (T1; 55.09% girls), age 13 (T2; 56.95% girls), and ages 14-15 (T3; 57.41% girls). In total, 529 adolescents provided complete data across all three-time points.



RESULTS: Analyses showed a bidirectional association between NSSI and both attitudes towards school and stressful life events. Specifically, stressful life events at T2 predicted engagement in NSSI at T3, and NSSI at T2 predicted increased risk of stressful life events at T3. Similarly, having negative attitudes towards school predicted NSSI at T2, which, in turn, predicted negative attitudes towards school at T3. Further, academic achievement at T1 was negatively associated with NSSI at T2. Peer relationships were neither a predictor nor a consequence of NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that NSSI can be both a predictor and a consequence of various life, and school factors. Focus on these factors in prevention and intervention efforts for NSSI among adolescents may be warranted.

