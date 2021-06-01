|
Baetens I, Greene D, Van Hove L, van Leeuwen K, Wiersema JR, Desoete A, Roelants M. J. Adolesc. 2021; 90: 100-108.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
INTRODUCTION: Numerous life, peer, and school-related factors have been found to be associated with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents; however, most studies have not explored the possible reciprocal nature of these associations. The aim of the current study was to examine bidirectional and longitudinal associations between NSSI and several life, peer, and school-related factors (i.e., stressful life events, peer relationships, academic achievement, and attitudes towards school).
Language: en
Non-suicidal self-injury; Adolescence; Academic achievement; Life events; Peer associations