Abstract

We investigated whether the association between sarcopenia and fall risk (FR) differs according to the muscle mass adjustment method in 357 outpatients who were not disabled in the activities of daily living or indicated for orthopedic surgery. Sarcopenia was diagnosed by the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS) 2019 criteria, using adjusting methods of muscle mass by height squared (ht2), body mass index (BMI), or any of these (i.e., ht2-adjusted Sarc", "BMI-adjusted Sarc", or "ht2 and/or BMI-adjusted Sarc, respectively). FR was defined by FR index ≥10. There were 111, 105, and 157 participants with ht2-adjusted, BMI-adjusted, and ht2 and/or BMI-adjusted Sarc, respectively. After multivariable adjustment, ht2 and/or BMI-adjusted Sarc was the most closely associated with FR [odds ratio and 95% confidence interval: 2.94, 1.75-4.93]. Our data suggest that the sarcopenia definition using low ASM/ht2 and/or ASM/BMI muscle mass might better predict adverse outcomes in older patients.

