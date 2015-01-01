Abstract

Historically, epidemiological research has found the rate of suicide to be lower among Black populations compared with White populations in the US. This finding, however, has been used among research, funding, and clinical communities to justify the lack of knowledge about and targeted interventions for suicidality among Black individuals. The suicide rate among Black children younger than 12 years is double that of White children, and the gap between suicide rates among White and Black adolescents has been narrowing.1 While recent funding bodies (eg, the National Institute of Mental Health) have called for research in understanding suicidality among Black individuals, especially among youths, the anticipated research will likely be slow and ultimately insufficient to address the urgency of suicide in Black youths...

