Citation
Rivera LA, Liang CTH, Johnson NL, Chakravorty S. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) has been found to be positively associated with mental health outcomes, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, depressive symptoms, symptoms of anxiety, and insomnia severity (Jenkins et al., 2015; O'Brien & Sher, 2013). Male survivors of MST face unique challenges, including concerns associated with hypermasculinity (e.g., restrictive emotionality [RE]). Men with high RE (difficulty expressing emotions) report more negative mental health outcomes compared to men with low RE (Good et al., 1995). The present study investigated whether RE moderated the relationship between MST and negative mental health outcomes, while controlling for combat exposure (CE) and age to further assess confounding variables.
