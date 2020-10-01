SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ansori N, Widyanti A, Yassierli. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(2): 192-200.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)

DOI

10.1016/j.shaw.2020.10.001

PMID

34178396

Abstract

BACKGROUND: A number of accidents have occurred in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Efforts in reducing accidents have been undertaken through the implementation of safety behaviors. Unfortunately, few studies have examined motives behind unsafe behaviors, such as safety silence motives. This study aimed to observe the motives underlying safety behaviors, namely safety silence motive (SSM) (SSM-relation, SSM-climate, SSM-issue, and SSM-job) and to evaluate the effect of SSM and safety communication on safety participation in different industrial sectors and scales.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Eighty workers from two industrial sectors and scales of SMEs were involved. They were instructed to fill out a set of questionnaires. A five-Likert scale was used to respond. An independent t test was applied to find any significant differences. The partial least square-structural equation modeling for multigroup was used to develop a model on relations among the variables.

RESULTS: The results showed that SSM scores were high in SMEs, and the scores were different across industrial sectors and scales. SSM had a negative influence on safety communication, and safety communication positively influenced safety participation.

CONCLUSION: The study of SSM, safety communication, and safety participation in different sectors and scales should be separated in SMEs.


Language: en

Keywords

Safety communication; Safety participation; Safety silence motive; SMEs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print