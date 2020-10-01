|
Citation
|
Ansori N, Widyanti A, Yassierli. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(2): 192-200.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34178396
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A number of accidents have occurred in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Efforts in reducing accidents have been undertaken through the implementation of safety behaviors. Unfortunately, few studies have examined motives behind unsafe behaviors, such as safety silence motives. This study aimed to observe the motives underlying safety behaviors, namely safety silence motive (SSM) (SSM-relation, SSM-climate, SSM-issue, and SSM-job) and to evaluate the effect of SSM and safety communication on safety participation in different industrial sectors and scales.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety communication; Safety participation; Safety silence motive; SMEs