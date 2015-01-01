SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al-Oulabi A, Al Rawas M, Farook TH, Rashid F, Barman A, Jamayet NB, Alam MK. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

10.3233/WOR-213519

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Two patients received ocular injuries from rusted metallic projectiles at their industrial workplaces. Said injuries resulted in the loss of their eyes by evisceration surgeries to prevent fatal infections. CASE DESCRIPTION: The first case, a man in his twenties, received a stock conformer immediately after surgery and started prosthetic therapy within 2 months. The second case, a man in his forties, started prosthetic therapy after 10 years. Definitive custom ocular prostheses were fabricated and relined according to conventional protocol.

RESULTS: On issue of the prosthesis, there was adequate retention, aesthetics and stability to extra-ocular movements and treatment was considered successful for both cases. However, follow-ups showed noticeable prosthetic eye movements for case 1 which, to some extent mimicked the physiologic movement of its fellow natural eye. Case 1 adjusted to his prosthesis better while case 2 was still adjusting with little to no physiologic movement.

CONCLUSION: Prosthetic rehabilitation should be started as early as possible to obtain optimum rehabilitative results.


adaptation; Evisceration; maxillofacial defect; ocular prosthesis; ophthalmic

