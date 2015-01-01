|
Al-Oulabi A, Al Rawas M, Farook TH, Rashid F, Barman A, Jamayet NB, Alam MK. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
BACKGROUND: Two patients received ocular injuries from rusted metallic projectiles at their industrial workplaces. Said injuries resulted in the loss of their eyes by evisceration surgeries to prevent fatal infections. CASE DESCRIPTION: The first case, a man in his twenties, received a stock conformer immediately after surgery and started prosthetic therapy within 2 months. The second case, a man in his forties, started prosthetic therapy after 10 years. Definitive custom ocular prostheses were fabricated and relined according to conventional protocol.
Language: en
adaptation; Evisceration; maxillofacial defect; ocular prosthesis; ophthalmic