|
Citation
|
Rehman Y, Saini A, Huang S, Sood E, Gill R, Yanikomeroglu S. AIMS Neurosci. 2021; 8(3): 414-434.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, AIMS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34183989
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Existing reviews exploring cannabis effectiveness have numerous limitations including narrow search strategies. We systematically explored cannabis effects on PTSD symptoms, quality of life (QOL), and return to work (RTW). We also investigated harm outcomes such as adverse effects and dropouts due to adverse effects, inefficacy, and all-cause dropout rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; systematic review; meta-analysis; THC; cannabis; cannabinoid; functional improvement; nabilone; symptoms reduction