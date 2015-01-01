Abstract

Impacts to the back of the head due to rearward falls, also referred to as "backfall" events, represent a common source of TBI for athletes and soldiers. A new experimental apparatus is described for replicating the linear and rotational kinematics of the head during backfall events. An anthropomorphic test device (ATD) with a head-borne sensor suite was configured to fall backwards from a standing height, inducing contact between the rear of the head and a ground surface simulant. A pivoting swing arm and release strap were used to generate consistent and realistic head kinematics. Backfall experiments were performed with the ATD fitted with an American football helmet and the resulting linear and rotational head kinematics, as well as calculated injury metrics, compared favorably with those of football players undergoing similar impacts during games or play reconstructions. This test method complements existing blunt impact helmet performance experiments, such as drop tower and pneumatic ram test methods, which may not be able to fully reproduce head-neck-torso kinematics during a backfall event.

Language: en