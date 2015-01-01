|
Lember LM, Ntikas M, Mondello S, Wilson L, Hunter A, Di Virgilio T, Santoro E, Ietswaart M. BMJ Open 2021; 11(6): e046452.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Sport-related repetitive subconcussive head impacts (RSHIs) are increasingly thought to be associated with adverse long-term outcomes. However, owing to potentially subtle effects, accurate assessment of harm to the brain as a consequence of RSHI is a major challenge and an unmet need. Several studies suggest that biofluid markers can be valuable objective tools to aid the diagnosis and injury characterisation and help in medical decision-making. Still, by and large, the results have been limited, heterogeneous and inconsistent. The main aims of this scoping review are therefore (1) to systematically examine the extent, nature and quality of available evidence from studies investigating effects of RSHI on fluid biomarkers and (2) to formulate guidelines and identify gaps with the aim to inform future clinical studies and the development of research priorities.
Language: en
sports medicine; neurological injury; neuropathology